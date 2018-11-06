Amanda Nunes has Lofty Expectations Should she Beat Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes is preparing for the biggest fight thus far in her pro-MMA career as she meets Cris Cyborg later this year.

The UFC women’s featherweight champion will take on the UFC women’s bantamweight champion at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and UFC Fight Pass.

Up to this point, Nunes has fought some of the best fighters that the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division has to offer such as Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and Sara McMann.



In a recent interview, Nunes made it known that she has some lofty expectations should she win against Cyborg that includes a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame and Performance Institute.

“Definitely (it makes me the best female fighter of all-time),” Nunes told MMAjunkie. “I’m here for that. That’s why I asked for the fight. Because I want to be remembered as the best female ever.”

“I want these two belts for sure. I want my name in the (UFC) Hall of Fame in the (UFC) Performance Institute (in Las Vegas). I want my name there for history.”

Nunes (16-4) is fresh off a successful women’s bantamweight title defense over Raquel Pennington in May which was her seventh in a row to go along with her list of wins over some of the biggest names in the sport.