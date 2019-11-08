Amanda Nunes Has ‘No Doubt’ She’ll Beat Germaine de Randamie Again

UFC “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes is confident that she will get past Germaine de Randamie a second time.

Nunes will put her UFC women’s bantamweight gold on the line on Dec. 14. She’ll meet de Randamie in a rematch at UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Back in 2013, Nunes scored a first-round TKO victory over “The Iron Lady.”

Nunes Feels She’ll Defeat de Randamie In Rematch

During the UFC 245 press conference, Nunes discussed making significant improvements since her first bout with de Randamie and believes “The Iron Lady” will have even greater difficulty against her this go-round (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I feel like she deserves (a title shot),” Nunes said at a recent UFC 245 news conference. “She’s the next one. I respect her a lot. She evolved a lot, but we fought when I was at the beginning of my career with the UFC. Now I’m a double champion, and there’s a lot of experience involved in that. I will bring this belt home with me. No doubt in my mind.

“I know her very well. I beat her when I was at the beginning of my career at the UFC, and I was able to beat her. Imagine now, with the experience I have with these two belts at home. I’m here to make statements, make history and keep putting my name at the top of the mountain. I will prove it once again.”

Nunes will be going for her fifth successful UFC women’s bantamweight title defense. “The Lioness” has said she plans on defending her featherweight championship after UFC 245.