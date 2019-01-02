Amanda Nunes Speaks On Her Historic UFC 232 Win

Amanda Nunes tore the house down when she defeated Cris Cyborg in just 51 seconds.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 29), Nunes challenged Cyborg for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight gold. “The Lioness” was looking to become the first female fighter to hold two titles simultaneously in the UFC. She found what she was looking for in a big way, knocking out Cyborg in under a minute. Cyborg hadn’t lost since her May 2005 mixed martial arts debut.

“The Lioness” Talks Massive Victory

Nunes took to her Twitter account to reflect on her quick knockout win over Cyborg, who was the favorite going into their “super fight:”

There are no words to describe this moment. Thank you to everyone that has believed in me since day one. Thank you to Cris for sharing the octagon with me, she is a true legend. Thank you to my family, my fiancé, coaches, training partners,friends and of course @danawhite #🦁. pic.twitter.com/Zizr9m6LP5 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 31, 2018

“There are no words to describe this moment. Thank you to everyone that has believed in me since day one. Thank you to Cris for sharing the octagon with me, she is a true legend. Thank you to my family, my fiancé, coaches, training partners,friends and of course [Dana White].”

UFC president Dana White was gushing over Nunes’ performance at UFC 232. During the post-fight press conference, White said that he “f*cking guarantees” that Nunes is now a star. With victories over Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), and Cyborg, Nunes has already built a legacy at the age of 30.

It might be too soon to tell what’s next for Nunes, but the ball is in her court. Holding two championships, Nunes can choose to carry the women’s 145-pound division or stick with bantamweight bouts. Either way, MMA News is sure to keep you up to speed.

Is Amanda Nunes the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time in your opinion?