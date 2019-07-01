Amanda Nunes: Holly Holm Will ‘Run, Run, Run’ At UFC 239

Amanda Nunes is ready for what Holly Holm brings to the Octagon at UFC 239.

Two-division champion “The Lioness” will take on ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ for the women’s bantamweight gold in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., July 6, 2019) UFC 239 from Las Vegas. When she does, she believes she knows what Holm will try to do.

Nunes recently told MMA Heat (via Abhinav Kini of The Body Lock) during a UFC 239 media day that she knows Holm will look to implement a lot of movement. When she tries to outpoint the hard-hitting Brazilian champion, Nunes will be ready:

“Holly has very good movement. She moves a lot, she goes in and out. I know she’s going to look to outpoint me. Try to hold me against the cage… because all my opponents think that.”

The champ-champ then took things up a notch by claiming Holm would ‘run’ until she found an opening. Nunes had praise for Holm’s kicks and overall skills, but affirmed she was ready for it all:

“I feel like she’s going to run, run, run and play the point, point, point until she finds the right moment. She has very good kicks. I have to be ready for everything in this fight. Holly’s very tough and dangerous. I’m like really, really ready for everything she’s going to bring on the night.”

There is little to suggest Nunes won’t be ready for whatever Holm brings to the cage this weekend. She’s been ready and then some for a long list of legendary female fighters such as Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Miesha Tate. Because of that, she feels she’s the greatest women’s fighter of all-time. It’s tough to argue with her based on her resumé.

Beating Holm would only further her already historic legacy.

Will Holly Holm be able to avoid the stalking “Lioness” this weekend?