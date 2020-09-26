Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, and strawweight Nina Ansaroff are now the proud parents of a baby girl. The couple announced yesterday that Ansaroff had given birth to Raegan Ann Nunes recently.

Nunes posted the following on Instagram to announce the news:

Nina Ansaroff posted the following:

Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff

UFC double-champion Amanda Nunes is currently on an 11-fight winning streak dating back to 2015. She has defended the UFC bantamweight title on 5 occasions and the UFC featherweight title once. Her most recent defense of the bantamweight title came against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245. Nunes defeated Felicia Spencer and defended the featherweight title at UFC 250 in her last fight.

Nunes is expected to defend her featherweight belt next. She is scheduled to face Megan Anderson at UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020. Also scheduled for that event will be Kamaru Usman taking on Gilbert Burns for the welterweight belt, Carla Esparza vs. Amanda Ribas, and Omari Akhmedov vs. Marvin Vettori.

As for Ansaroff, she dropped a decision to Tatiana Suarez at UFC 238 in her last fight. Prior to that, she was on a 4-fight winning streak. Ansaroff defeated Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, Angela Hill, Randa Markos, and Cláudia Gadelha during that run.