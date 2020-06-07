Amanda Nunes Plans To Take A Break Following UFC 250 Win

UFC “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes is prepared to take some time off.

In the main event of UFC 250, Nunes put her women’s featherweight gold on the line against Felicia Spencer. The bout went the distance and “The Lioness” was awarded the unanimous decision win. This is Nunes’ first successful title defense at 145 pounds. She made history by becoming the first UFC “champ-champ” to successfully defend both her titles while reigning.

Amanda Nunes Taking Time Off Following UFC 250

During the post-fight presser, Nunes told media members that it’s time for her to step back for a little bit to take a break (h/t MMAFighting).

“A break for sure,” she said. “I have to see what’s going on with my legs. I always get hurt with this leg — I don’t know what’s going on. And my baby is coming in three months, she’s going to be here. I have to organize a lot of things, her room, and I really need a break right now. … I think maybe off [the rest of the year] for sure.”

Nunes and her fiancee, Nina Ansaroff, are expecting a child in September. While contenders such as Irene Aldana at bantamweight and Megan Anderson at featherweight are viable foes, many believe that Nunes has been so dominant that she will rule the roost in both divisions for as long as she wants, so taking a break now is the right thing to do. Of course, history has shown us that nothing is guaranteed in MMA.

“The Lioness” continues to build her legacy. If she were to retire tomorrow, she’d easily be a future UFC Hall of Famer. She has decimated the likes of Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm.