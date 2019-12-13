Amanda Nunes Reveals Gameplan ‘Is To Look For The Takedowns’ Against Germaine de Randamie

Amanda Nunes has revealed her path to victory against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245.

It also serves as a rematch of their 2013 fight where Nunes took ‘GDR’ down and ground and pounded her out. Now, speaking to the media, the Brazilian champion says that remains the gameplan against the Dutch kickboxer.

“Everybody knows I’m going to look for the takedowns. We all know that,” Nunes told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “But if she makes a mistake, I will knock her out. I’m ready to do whatever this fight takes [from] me, but I will walk away with my belt.”

Although Amanda Nunes has a first-round knockout win over de Randamie she knows this is a very tough matchup for her.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for sure,” Nunes said of the matchup. “This makes the sport interesting. People evolve. All of the athletes evolve a lot. I’m ready. I’m ready if she shows something different. I’ll capitalize and finish the fight.”

In the end, Nunes knows this is not an easy fight as many believe it is. She knows it will be a challenge but remains confident she will defend her belt once again.

“I don’t sleep on her,” Nunes said. “This is the fight of my life. I’m going to step in there and I know she’s going to be 100 percent. I know she’s going to bring it and I’m ready.”