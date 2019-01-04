Amanda Nunes Says Cyborg Must Wait Two Years for Rematch

If Cris Cyborg was frustrated with Amanda Nunes before, her patience is about to be tested to new levels moving forward.

In the buildup to UFC 232, Cris Cyborg continuously expressed her displeasure in Amanda Nunes’s timeline to prepare for their UFC 232 featherweight title bout, stating that Nunes requested more time than should be reasonable expected, especially after calling someone out. Apparently, every day of those nine months was necessary, as every tick culminated in a knockout that required much less patience for all parties involved, occurring within the very first minute of the bout to crown Amanda Nunes as the new UFC featherweight champion.

In a recent appearance on “UFC Unfiltered,” Amanda Nunes dealt another devastating blow to Cris Cyborg: she will be waiting even longer if the two will meet again: (Transcript via MMA Fighting)

“Cyborg doesn’t want to fight me if it takes more than a year to prepare,” Nunes began. “And right now, I don’t think she’s gonna want it because I’m gonna ask for two years to be ready for her again,” Nunes said. “She said I wanted one year to be ready for her and she didn’t want to wait that much, she don’t wanna stay without fighting. But right now, I’m asking for two years for the rematch.”

Amanda Nunes does not have any plans of vacating the featherweight championship, but she has decided what will come next for her. The bantamweight division has many potential challengers in 2019. With names like Ketlen Vieira, Germaine de Randamie, and Holly Holm all knocking at the door of a title shot, Nunes feels it’s time to remind the 135 division that she has not abdicated her throne:

“Yeah I’m gonna defend my belt, my original belt,” Nunes said. “Yeah, for sure I’m gonna go down, defend my belt. My division is waiting for me and we will see what happens after but I don’t think Cyborg wants to wait for two years.”

Do you believe Amanda Nunes is sincere in saying Cyborg will have to wait two years for a rematch? Or is she trolling her compatriot?