Amanda Nunes Says She’s The Greatest Of All-Time

When Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg fought at UFC 232 the general consensus was whoever won the fight was the greatest female fighter of all-time. And, Nunes ended up shocking the world as she knocked out the featherweight champ in under a minute.

Now, ahead of her bantamweight title fight against Holly Holm, Nunes admits she is the greatest of all-time.

“Yeah, it’s for sure,” Nunes said at UFC 239’s media day in Los Angeles (h/t MMA Junkie). “I’m the greatest of all-time. I beat the most dominating woman on the planet. I feel like I deserve it now.”

Amanda Nunes explains that she has been told by so many people that she is the greatest so she is now embracing it. And, she believes she deserves it given how hard she has worked in her career. Not only that but the champ-champ says she is the best as she has proved it. She has beaten the likes of Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Cris Cyborg among countless others.

“I proved it. I’m the best – I proved it,” Amanda Nunes said. “I’ve been doing everything people like to see: knock people out, and submissions, and go in there to fight. Don’t run. Put (on) a show. I feel like the fans like that and they respect me for that. And I feel good – I feel happy when they tell me I’m the best. I’m too happy.”