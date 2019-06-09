Amanda Nunes Seeks Cris Cyborg Rematch After Holly Holm Fight

Despite having her next title defense booked, UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has her sights set on a rematch with Cris Cyborg.

Nunes knocked out Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 in December 2018 at The Forum in Inglewood, California to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. This contest marked Nunes’ last fight under the UFC banner.

Nunes is slated to make her next title defense as the 135-pound champion against former champ Holly Holm at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view event next month in Las Vegas, NV.

On the flip side, the former UFC women’s featherweight champion is expected to fight Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27, 2019 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Amanda Nunes Seeks Cris Cyborg Rematch

While talking with the media at the UFC 238 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White made it known that Nunes wants a rematch against Cyborg if she can beat Holm.

“She wants that Cyborg fight bad,” White said (H/T to MMAJunkie). “So if Cyborg’s interested, we can do it. If Cyborg’s not interested, it’s OK. I’m not saying anything bad about Cyborg. That’s just the way it played out. But she is ready, willing and able. If she beats Holly, she wants to fight Cyborg.”