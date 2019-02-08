Amanda Nunes Teases Run At 125-Pound Title

Amanda Nunes could have her eye on making history yet again. “The Lioness” became the third-ever UFC “Champ Champ” back in December when she made quick work of Cris Cyborg at UFC 232. Nunes finished Cyborg in under a minute to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. Now, Nunes reigns as the UFC’s women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion.

It’s unknown who Nunes will step into the cage against next, or at what weight class, but the Brazilian is open to adding to her already stacked legacy. Speaking to ESPN Brasil recently, Nunes was asked about possibly going after the women’s flyweight title. Although she’d need a year to prepare, Nunes believes she’s capable of becoming the first-ever UFC fighter to have held three titles in different weight classes:

”Every time I wake up, I see the belts, and I think I can get more, collect more,” Nunes said. “I know I have the capacity, so I have this will.

”It’s possible. But I need some time. I need a year to get ready. I’m not afraid, but I need time. If I go down this path I’ll take that belt, but I have to be ready.

Currently, the UFC women’s flyweight division is run by Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes and Shevchenko are very familiar with one another, as they have fought twice before. Their first meeting took place at UFC 196 in 2016. Nunes won via unanimous decision. “The Bullet” then challenged for Nunes’ 135-pound title the following year at UFC 215. Shevchenko was defeated yet again, this time via controversial split decision.

If the two world-class strikers were to run things back at 125 pounds, it would certainly be interesting to see how things play out.

What do you think about Nunes possibly going after a third UFC title?