Amanda Nunes Theorizes Why Cyborg Didn’t Fight Her in UFC Rematch

Amanda Nunes has her theory on why former UFC featherweight Cris Cyborg declined to fight her in a rematch before exiting the UFC.

Amanda Nunes became the UFC women’s bantamweight champion over three years ago in the UFC 200 main event when she defeated Miesha Tate via first-round submission. Since then, she has gone on to dominate the division and will look to continue to do so against Germaine de Randamie this Saturday at UFC 245. But Amanda Nunes is also the UFC featherweight champion, a fact she will look to remind fans of following her UFC 245 defense (Via ESPN):

“I want to keep doing things nobody has seen before,” Nunes said on The Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I want to be the first one to defend the two belts.”

Nunes went on to state that she would have already defended both belts had the offered opponent, former UFC featherweight Cris Cyborg, accepted a fight against her last summer.

“She preferred to fight [Felicia] Spencer,” Nunes said, “because I think it was the last fight on her contract and she wanted to renegotiate after to fight me. … I think she wanted a little more money.

“The rematch would have had more eyes on it,” she said. “It would have been good for both of us, not only me.”

Bellator’s Cris Cyborg says that she is open to a cross-promotional rematch against Nunes, but in the meantime, Nunes seems eager to fight whomever the UFC puts in front of her as her first featherweight title defense.

