Amanda Nunes believes now is the perfect time to put her run of women’s bantamweight title defenses on hold.

Next Saturday night (Dec. 29), Nunes will challenge Cris Cyborg for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. The champion vs. champion clash will serve as UFC 232’s co-main event. This will be Cyborg’s third title defense.

Amanda Nunes Says Her Title Challengers Are Out Of Commission

During the UFC 232 conference call, Nunes explained why now is the right time to take a fight outside of her division (via MMAFighting.com’s Twitter account):

“I have nobody right now in my division. All of my contenders are injured.”

Nunes also said that she doesn’t view Cyborg as unbeatable:

“Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody. She’s human. She makes mistakes. … This is the moment every fighter looks forward to. The moment to challenge yourself, see what you’re capable of.”

“The Lioness” has had three successful title defenses. After capturing the gold against Miesha Tate, Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Raquel Pennington to keep her gold. Becoming the first female two-division champion in UFC history may seal the deal in terms of Nunes being recognized as the female GOAT in MMA.

