Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer Booked For UFC 250 In Brazil

Amanda Nunes’ next UFC women’s featherweight title bout has been set.

Nunes will put her 145-pound gold on the line against Felicia Spencer. The bout will be held on the UFC 250 card in Sao Paulo, Brazil. UFC 250 takes place on May 9. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first broke the news, which was confirmed by UFC president Dana White.

Here is Okamoto’s tweet.

Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, per Dana White. First defense of the 145 pound belt. And Spencer, whew. She will have fought Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes within a span of 10 months. pic.twitter.com/3Tz4MfPjch — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2020

“Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, per Dana White. First defense of the 145 pound belt. And Spencer, whew. She will have fought Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes within a span of 10 months.”

Nunes captured the women’s featherweight gold back in Dec. 2018. She stunned Cris Cyborg via knockout in just 51 seconds. “The Lioness” has yet to put that title on the line as the women’s featherweight division needed some more established contenders. In the meantime, Nunes has successfully defended her bantamweight gold against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Spencer has only suffered one loss in her pro MMA career. That was to Cyborg back in July 2019. She rebounded with a dominant first-round TKO victory over Zarah Fairn dos Santos. Megan Anderson was the other established contender but Spencer won out since she submitted Anderson back in May 2019.

UFC 250 will feature a bantamweight title bout in the main event. Champion Henry Cejudo will look for his first successful bantamweight title defense when he meets former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo. This will be Cejudo’s first bout since June 2019. He was recovering from shoulder surgery.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC 250 card. Of course, when fight night rolls around we’ll be bringing you live coverage. That includes live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

What do you make of the upcoming UFC women’s featherweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer?