Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer Rescheduled For June 6

Amanda Nunes featherweight title defense will now happen on June 6.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nunes will look to defend her belt against top contender, Felicia Spencer.

The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources. Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 5, 2020

Nunes and Spencer were expected to fight at UFC 249. But, the bantamweight and featherweight champion pulled out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she will look to defend her featherweight title on June 6. As of right now, it is unknown if it will be the main event of the pay-per-view card.

Amanda Nunes hasn’t fought at featherweight since UFC 232 where she knocked out Cris Cyborg to win the belt. Since then, she has been fighting at 135-pounds. There, she knocked out Holly Holm and then decisions Germaine de Randamie to defend her title.

If Nunes beats Spencer, she would become the first champ-champ to successfully defend both titles after winning the second belt.

Felicia Spencer, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Zarah Farin dos Santos to get back into the win column. Before that, she lost to Cris Cyborg in just her second UFC fight after an upset win over Megan Anderson.

The Canadian in Spencer is a former Invicta FC featherweight champion and will fight for UFC gold for the first time.

Currently, no other fights are booked for the June 6 event at a location to be determined.