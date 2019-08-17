Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie 2 Set For UFC 245

A rematch between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie is set and Nunes’ 135-pound gold will be on the line.

Sources told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Nunes vs. de Randamie 2 is being booked for UFC 245. The event will take place on Dec. 14 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The placement of the bout on this card has not been revealed. Nunes will be going for her fifth successful UFC women’s bantamweight title defense.

Back in Nov. 2013, Nunes and de Randamie shared the Octagon. This was just the second fight under the UFC banner for both competitors. “The Lioness” ended up stopping “The Iron Lady” in the first round via TKO. Now, de Randamie will be vying for revenge and gold.

Nunes last competed at UFC 239 last month. She defended the women’s bantamweight title against Holly Holm. A head kick, following by punches on the ground ended Holm’s night. It was Nunes’ second first-round finish in a row.

As for de Randamie, her last bout also ended in the opening frame. She earned a TKO victory over Aspen Ladd in just 16 seconds. Going into the rematch with Nunes, de Randamie is riding a five-fight winning streak.

Stick with MMA News for more details on the UFC 245 card as they become available.