Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Weili Zhang Says She Wants To Inspire China At UFC 248

Weili Zhang plans on inspiring China this Saturday at UFC 248 amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

During training camp for her title defense against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Zhang was forced to relocate from China to Thailand to avoid the Coronavirus. Yet, she then had to relocate again to Dubai and is now in the United States for her fight. It has no doubt been a difficult time for her and her home country. So, she says she wants to inspire China this weekend.

“Definitely this fight means a lot to me,” Zhang said at a media scrum (via MMA Junkie). “I would like to take this victory. I want to to take this victory as (inspiration) to my country and my nation back home. To all of those people combating the coronavirus, hopefully we can get (past it) soon. By our hard work, we will make things happen. We will make things perfect. China will get better – soon.”

Ahead of the fight, Jedrzejczyk joked about the Coronavirus which Weili Zhang took exception to. Yet, the champion isn’t using that as motivation, instead, she plans on just fighting her fight and using her actions do the talking.

“No, not at all, because in China’s culture, we don’t like to do any trash talk,” Weili said. “All I want to do is talk to her inside the Octagon. That’s it – with my fists… She is the past and now is me. I’m going to take over. I’m going to begin my own era in the strawweight division.”