UFC Lincoln Highlights: Eryk Anders KOs Tim Williams

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night 135 main card kicked off with a middleweight bout between Eryk Anders and Tim Williams. Anders entered the bout as the largest favorite of the night by a wide margin, hitting four digits, at an even -1000.

Eryk Anders got off to a slow start, with Tim Williams seemingly taking the first round, punctuated with a takedown late in a round at the tail end of a failed guillotine attempt from Anders. The momentum would shift in the second round, with Eryk Anders controlling the pace and beginning to find a home for his left hand.

The final round carried a lot of inactivity, but it ended with Anders countering a Williams spinning back fist and sending Williams to the canvas. Once Williams returned to his feet, Anders re-sent and left him down with a head kick…just…like….that! Check out the highlight below!

