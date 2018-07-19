Anderson Silva Believes GSP Fight Is Still Possible

Anderson Silva is eligible to return to the Octagon in November after his latest United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) debacle was ruled at fault of a tainted supplement.

“The Spider” said he wants to get back into the cage “as soon as possible,” and noted that the UFC’s new entertainment-driven direction could possibly finally land he and former UFC kingpin Georges St-Pierre opposite one another inside the Octagon. The Brazilian told MMA Fighting anything is possible in regards to a potential superfight with “GSP”:

“Anything is possible in the UFC, man,” Silva said. “It’s a very eclectic company, with a broad vision of the sport. They are going through a new moment, a moment of entertainment, so anything can happen.”

St-Pierre initially retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition back in 2013 after a controversial split decision victory over Johny Hendricks. He returned nearly four years later at UFC 217 against Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight championship:

“I think the decisions have to be made at the time they have to be made,” Silva said. “I think he had a good strategy, did a good fight with Bisping. They are both great fighters. If we didn’t fight that’s because it really shouldn’t have happened.”

