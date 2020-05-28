Anderson Silva Challenges Conor McGregor, McGregor Responds

Anderson Silva has laid out a challenge to Conor McGregor and the “Notorious” one has responded.

There has always been a mutual respect between Silva and McGregor. “The Spider” has always expressed admiration for McGregor and has called to fight him in the past. McGregor has always been cordial in response, expressing his own admiration for “The Spider” and also expressing interest in a bout.

Silva Challenges McGregor, The “Notorious” One Responds

McGregor recently created a GOAT list. He had Silva at the top of the list. The “Notorious” one put himself at number two but he feels he makes a strong case for number one. Silva caught wind of this and took to his Instagram account to challenge McGregor to a 176-pound catchweight bout.

“I have immense admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe that a super fight would go down in the history of the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe that fans of the UFC and of this sport would like to watch this great martial arts spectacle, it would be fantastic to test my martial arts skills against him!!”

McGregor responded favorably to Silva’s challenge but it appears he doesn’t have interest in a catchweight bout. Instead, McGregor seems willing to fight Silva at 185 pounds.

185! Rock in like Rousimar. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

You want to see bombs? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

Silva hasn’t been in action since May 2019. He was stopped by Jared Cannonier due to an injury off a leg kick. “The Spider” is hoping to get back on the horse soon as he has dropped two straight bouts.

As for McGregor, he made a successful return to the Octagon back in Jan. 2020. The former UFC “champ-champ” stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds via TKO. It’s McGregor’s first victory since Nov. 2016.