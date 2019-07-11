Anderson Silva Claims Son Beat Him In Sparring

Anderson Silva is certainly one of the greatest MMA fighters to ever live, but his time in the UFC is also clearly winding down.

His recent streak of defeats inside the Octagon prove that. Few, if any, want to see ‘The Spider’ sustain another brutal injury like did in his Chris Weidman rematch. He also did in his latest bout with Jared Cannonier. But while the legend’s career is coming to an end, his son Gabriel’s combat sports journey is only just beginning. Gabriel Silva recently won his Muay Thai kickboxing debut by TKO in mid-June.

The 20-year-old is apparently progressing rapidly. Siva recently told TMZ that Gabriel has a bright future in the fight game:

“He has a great future inside the sport.”

Asked if Gabriel would compete in the UFC one day, “The Spider” said it was too soon to make that decision:

“Uh, I think he start step by step first.”

He’s gotten so good, his father claims, that he’s even topped the elder Silva in sparring:

“Sometimes beating me. Of course.”