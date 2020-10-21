Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Anderson Silva Confirms Retirement After Uriah Hall Fight

By Ian Carey
Anderson Silva
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

45-year-old Anderson Silva says his upcoming fight in 10 days with Uriah Hall will be his last. Silva vs Hall will headline the UFC’s October 31st Fight Night event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“This is the last fight,” Silva said to MMA Junkie. “For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC.”

Silva continued to talk about what he will miss the most about the fight game.

“I think (I’ll miss) the training (the most),” Silva said. “Preparing my mind, preparing my body. This I think is most important and I feel sad because I don’t have this anymore. This is the last one.”

Silva has had 45 professional bouts and holds a 34-10-1 record. He first won the UFC middleweight championship on October 14th, 2006. He’d defend the title 10 times before finally dropping it to Chris Weidman on July 6th, 2013. After losing the middleweight title, Silva has posted a 1-5-1 record.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Finish Over Justin Gaethje: ‘Make Him Tired And Choke Him Out’

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he will earn a stoppage win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title. Nurmagomedov and...
Read more
UFC

Francis Ngannou Frustrated With Lack Of Heavyweight Title Fights

Francis Ngannou is frustrated with the amount of title opportunities available in the UFC heavyweight division. The #1 ranked contender in the...
Read more
UFC

Jared Cannonier Believes UFC 254 ‘Is The Biggest Fight Of My Career’

Jared Cannonier knows the stakes are high for his UFC 254 co-main event fight against Robert Whittaker. Cannonier is...
Read more
UFC

Alexander Volkov Believes UFC 254 Win Will Be The Start Of A Title Run

Alexander Volkov is ready to start his run to the top of the division. On the main card of...
Read more
UFC

Robert Whittaker Believes He’s ‘Better Across The Board’ Than Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker is confident he is the better fighter than Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event of UFC 254,...
Read more
UFC

Anderson Silva Confirms Retirement After Uriah Hall Fight

45-year-old Anderson Silva says his upcoming fight in 10 days with Uriah Hall will be his last. Silva vs Hall will headline...
Read more
UFC

Khabib: Dustin Poirier Has Shown Weakness in McGregor Negotiations

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a fan of how Dustin Poirier is handling his fight negotiations with Conor McGregor. 
Read more
UFC

Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos Rescheduled for Nov. 12

Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos have a new date after their UFC 254 cancellation.  As reported by MMA...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube