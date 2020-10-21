Anderson Silva Confirms Retirement After Uriah Hall Fight

45-year-old Anderson Silva says his upcoming fight in 10 days with Uriah Hall will be his last. Silva vs Hall will headline the UFC’s October 31st Fight Night event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“This is the last fight,” Silva said to MMA Junkie. “For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC.”

Silva continued to talk about what he will miss the most about the fight game.

“I think (I’ll miss) the training (the most),” Silva said. “Preparing my mind, preparing my body. This I think is most important and I feel sad because I don’t have this anymore. This is the last one.”

Silva has had 45 professional bouts and holds a 34-10-1 record. He first won the UFC middleweight championship on October 14th, 2006. He’d defend the title 10 times before finally dropping it to Chris Weidman on July 6th, 2013. After losing the middleweight title, Silva has posted a 1-5-1 record.