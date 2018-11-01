Anderson Silva Feels Conor McGregor Is Afraid Of Losing To Him

Anderson Silva really wants to fight Conor McGregor, but he’s starting to think the feeling isn’t mutual.

Silva has been calling for a bout with the “Notorious” one since McGregor expressed interest in a fantasy match-up with “The Spider.” Since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor has been busy promoting his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey. He’s even met up with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and has proposed a UFC event inside AT&T Stadium.

Anderson Silva Feels Conor McGregor Fight Slipping Away

Silva recently took the time to speak with his fans during a live stream on Instagram. “The Spider” had the following to say on a potential bout with McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):

”I’m waiting for the UFC about my next fight, and I’m training hard. I accepted the challenge (from) Conor McGregor, but never (discussed) about this fight (with the UFC). But I’m ready, guys. I’m here, I’m training every day. I never lose my focus. I’m waiting for my next challenge. [McGregor] is afraid to lose, supposedly, to an old man, but I’m here.”

Silva last competed back in Feb. 2017. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson. “The Spider” has run into trouble with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), but he was found to be the victim of tainted supplements and can compete again soon. Silva awaits a decision from the UFC on who his next opponent will be, but it appears he’s losing hope on a bout with the “Notorious” one.

Would you buy a PPV to see Anderson Silva vs. Conor McGregor?