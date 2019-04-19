Anderson Silva Details Personal Friendship With Jon Jones

Anderson Silva and Jon Jones are two of the most dynamic fighters the UFC has ever seen. Silva came first, ruling the middleweight division for years – and at one point holding the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses – before being dethroned by Chris Weidman.

Jones has been ruling the light heavyweight division for years, but has sadly gotten in his own way with issues outside the cage. He recently returned to regular competition, and is preparing for a 205-pound title defense against Thiago Santos at UFC 239. Recently, Silva participated in an open workout in Brazil, and spoke to media afterwards.

In regards to Jones, Silva detailed his personal friendship with “Bones,” who he had nothing but great things to say about (via MMA Junkie):

“I think both Jon Jones and I have been through difficult situations in this sport. And then to return after all the difficult situations that we have lived, it’s more than simply loving what you do,” Silva said.

”You have to be a very special person. I have a lot of affection for him. Whenever I can, we have conversations. I’m always passing on some of my experience when it comes to living with this world that is MMA, behind the cameras and all. And Jon Jones has everything it takes to create a great history – he already has a great history in this sport.

“There’s no contesting everything he’s already done for this sport. Of course, the things that he ended up doing and that I, too, ended up doing – sometimes due to decisions, sometimes due to issues that we had no control over, you end up paying for it. But we need to think of the good things.

“There were more good things than there were bad things, so Jon Jones has all my respect, and I’m sure he is the absolute champion of this sport.”

Silva will be returning to the Octagon soon himself. He faces Jarred Cannonier at UFC 237 from the Rio Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 11.

What do you think about Silva’s comments on Jones?