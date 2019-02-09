Anderson Silva Gets Emotional During UFC 234 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins (Video)

Earlier today (Fri. February 8, 2019) the UFC 234 ceremonial weigh-ins took place. Fighters participating in tomorrow’s pay-per-view (PPV) event weighed in before the fight card from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva makes his return. He’ll face rising 185-pound star Israel Adesanya.

After hitting the scale and facing off against “Stylebender” for one last time before their fight, Silva spoke to UFC commentator Jon Anik. However, it was tough for Silva to get some words out. He got emotional and took a few seconds to collect himself before finally offering up a final statement before tomorrow’s fight:

“Thank you guys, thank you. You know, I worked my entire life for this sport and I try to do my best. I need to say thank you God for give one more time, the great opportunities for give great show for you guys. Thank you so much, thank you Australia, thank you Dana (White), thank you! Thank you guys, thank you so much!”

Dana White has admitted that the winner of Adesanya vs. Silva will earn the next shot at the 185-pound title. In the main event of UFC 234, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defends against Kelvin Gastelum. The winners of tomorrow’s main and co-main event will likely be facing off against each other next.

How do you see Silva vs. Adesanya playing out at UFC 234?