Anderson Silva Has ‘No Regrets’ Over His PED Suspensions

Anderson Silva is set to make the final walk to the Octagon on Saturday night against Uriah Hall, and took time to reflect on his career.

Silva is one of the best ever but some pundits don’t include him in the GOAT talk for his suspensions due to PEDs. For the Brazilian, he says he has no regrets about that.

“I don’t regret anything, because everything has been proven,” Silva said to the media. “The big problem with the media is because they give the news before they have all the results and all the concrete evidence. What happened next is that they saw that I had not used any anabolic steroids, which is what I had to prove

“The other time that I also fell on doping, it was a contaminated supplement, that was proven. Unfortunately, I had to serve as a basis to change the concept of how to judge and punish the person,” he continued. “Nowadays, if someone falls into doping the name is not divulged until it is investigated until the last instance.”

Anderson Silva enters this fight on a 1-6 and one no-contest stretch during his last eight fights. He has not fought since May of last year when he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier due to his leg getting injured again.