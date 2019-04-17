Anderson Silva Says Israel Adesanya Crossed The Line With Jon Jones

Anderson Silva feels Israel Adesanya took things too far by disrespecting Jon Jones.

Silva and Adesanya competed back in February. Adesanya won the fight via unanimous decision. Both men showed respect to one another before and after the bout. Before his UFC 236 clash with Kelvin Gastelum, Adesanya said he was ready to “hunt” another GOAT in Jon Jones. This started a war of words between “The Last Stylebender” and “Bones.”

Silva Says Adesanya Crossed A Line

Speaking to reporters, “The Spider” said he didn’t condone Adesanya’s “disrespect” of Jones (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The way I see it, as an athlete, he disrespected Jon Jones. I think for the business, for (UFC President) Dana (White), it’s great. It’s great business for the UFC. Regardless of whether they fight or not, the UFC wins – and the fans. But there is a lack of respect. I think he crossed the line a bit. With time, he’ll learn how to deal with those things. I think he has to respect everything Jon Jones has done. It’s two great fighters. In the future, who knows – they might fight. But I’m from a time when you have honor. You respect everyone’s space. And that’s my opinion.”

Adesanya ended up capturing the interim UFC middleweight gold in a thrilling bout with Gastelum. He is now set for a title unification bout with Robert Whittaker later this year. As for Jones, he’ll defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 on July 6.