Anderson Silva Offers Jon Jones & Conor McGregor Advice

Anderson Silva has some advice for two of the most polarizing figures in mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones currently awaits a decision from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Jones claims that for the second time, he’s been the victim of contaminated supplements. Jones’ planned UFC 200 bout against Daniel Cormier was canceled as “Bones” violated the anti-doping policy. It was determined that Jones’ male enhancement pills were tainted. He then failed a UFC 214 drug test for turinabol.

With Jones facing a potentially career-altering decision, Silva offered some advice (via MMAFighting.com):

”I’m his close friend [of Jones], I have a big affection for him, I see him as a younger brother, and I hope this moment he’s going through is a moment of reflection. He’s young and has everything it takes to come back and reclaim what’s his. I’m rooting for him, as always. He’s an amazing guy, a guy that has been through several difficulties, several problems, and deserves our respect.”

Silva himself has had issues with drug testing. “The Spider” failed a drug test back in Jan. 2015, changing his win over Nick Diaz to a No Contest. He was then flagged by USADA ahead of his UFC Shanghai bout with Kelvin Gastelum. Silva can return in October after proving he took contaminated supplements.

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA. He has crossed over into the mainstream media and is highly sought after by sponsors. He’s recently found himself in legal trouble after his UFC 223 media day attack. He’s due back in court this Thursday (July 26).

Silva also gave his take on McGregor’s recent issues:

“Man, I think that not only me but other athletes that worked really hard to turn this sport into a sport to be watched by kids, ladies, women, men, people from all ages and social classes. And it’s complicated when this kind of thing happens, but who am I to judge? It’s something that must come from each person. Athletes have to have this conscience. Everybody has problems, everybody goes through situations, and I hope he realizes how much he means to many people and doesn’t do something like that again and ends up tarnishing a bit of what we worked for this sport.”

Do you think Conor McGregor and Jon Jones will put their issues behind them and regain UFC gold?