Anderson Silva Wants Nick Diaz Rematch In Brazil

Anderson Silva is eyeing a spot on the Curitiba card in May.

Last night (Feb. 9), Silva went one-on one with Israel Adesanya. The bout served as UFC 234’s main event. After three rounds of action, Adesanya was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Anderson Silva vs. Nick Diaz II?

Silva told Jon Anik in his post-fight interview that he’d like to compete on the UFC 237 card on May 11. He doubled down on that wish while speaking to reporters during the UFC 234 post-fight press conference and he even wants a rematch with Nick Diaz (via Damon Martin):

“Now I have a chance to fight in my city where everything started. I talked to Ed [Soares] and I talked to my team, maybe I think make sense fight me and Nick Diaz in Curitiba. Let’s go see. Just waiting for Dana, cause it’s not time to make a good decision or not but hopefully I go fight in Curitiba.

“It’s a very interesting fight because the last fight with me and Nick is a no contest. I talked to [Nick’s manager] a couple of months ago about this fight and Nick said ‘OK, let’s go do it. Let’s go talk to Dana and let’s do it’. Let’s go see. I don’t know. I’m just waiting for Dana.”

Silva and Diaz competed back in Jan. 2015. “The Spider” initially won the contest via unanimous decision. The result was changed to a No Contest when Silva popped for banned substances. Diaz’s training partner and close friend Gilbert Melendez recently said the Stockton native is retired. It’ll be interesting to see if Diaz makes an exception.

Would you like to see Anderson Silva vs. Nick Diaz II?