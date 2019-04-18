Anderson Silva Not Opposed To Another UFC Title Reign, But Isn’t Focused On It

Anderson Silva’s focus at this stage of his career isn’t solely on championship gold.

Silva was once considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts. He reigned as the UFC middleweight king from 2006 until 2013. Before Demetrious Johnson broke the record, Silva had the most consecutive successful title defenses in UFC history. “The Spider” is now 44 years old, but he’s set to fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 next month.

‘The Spider’ Shifts His Focus In 2019

Silva spoke to reporters following an open workout session. The former middleweight king explained why going for another title run isn’t his main focus (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I never put something in my mind like, ‘Oh I need to fight again for the belt.’ No. That’s a part in my life I passed. But I continue to fight. But I don’t know – maybe I have a new opportunity to fight for the belt. I don’t know. But I’m not putting my whole energy like, ‘Oh, I need to get back to fight for the title.’ No. That’s the (second) point for me, the first point is just continue to fight, continue to put my heart in the sport, then maybe I have a chance to fight for the belt again.”

Silva last competed back in February. He had a competitive bout against Israel Adesanya, but lost via unanimous decision. Adesanya ended up capturing the interim UFC middleweight title at UFC 236.

