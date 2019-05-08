UFC 237’s Anderson Silva Still Pushing For Conor McGregor Bout

Anderson Silva hasn’t let go of his desire to fight Conor McGregor.

Silva ruled the roost at 185 pounds for years. McGregor is a former two-division champion as a featherweight and lightweight. Despite the clear size discrepancy, Silva and McGregor have shown interest in a match-up. It’s a fight that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is not a fan of.

Silva Continues To Have McGregor Fight In His Sights

TMZ Sports spoke to Silva and “The Spider” made it clear that the “super fight” hasn’t left his mind (via BJPenn.com):

“I believe this fight is very interesting for the sport, for the fans. But that’s a good question for Dana White, because Conor accepted the challenge, I accepted the challenge, we’re just waiting for the opportunity. Let’s go see. Come on boss. Give the show for the fans, give this show for the big fans of the UFC. Two big guys, two big names, you know? It’s good money for you Dana, and a good challenge for me and Conor. I believe I could cut my weight [to 180], I believe McGregor to get [his] weight to 180. I believe it’s a good fight for me and Conor. That’s a good experience for the fans, especially the fans of this sport. That’s a super, super, super fight. Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor.”

Silva is set to compete this Saturday night (May 11). He’ll go one-on-one with Jared Cannonier at UFC 237. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of the event this weekend.