Anderson Silva Questions Fighting Future Following UFC 237

Anderson Silva was working on extending his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract, but he may now have other plans after UFC 237.

Silva went one-on-one with Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The bout ended in the first round when Silva went down following a leg kick. “The Spider” was in pain and fans had flashbacks of his leg break against Chris Weidman back in 2013. Fortunately for Silva, he walked away without a serious injury.

Silva Wonders If He’ll Continue Fighting

Silva, who once dominated the UFC’s middleweight division and was the pound-for-pound king, took to his Instagram account to issue the following statement (via MMAFighting.com):

”Over the last four days, after another mission that wasn’t successful, I’m questioning if I should or shouldn’t continue training, dedicating, overcoming injuries, pain, etc. I ask myself, ‘Is the love that I feel for the sport consuming my mind and my body to the point that I can no longer continue?’

”Everything I’ve always done was be a good soldier in the battlefield, the most well-trained, the most disciplined, and ready to die for my mission because my love for the job has always spoken louder. I’m sure that I can still do that 1,000 times more, but the last four days with pain and uncertainty, things that aren’t new in my routine, are consuming me more than before.

”My heart and mind of a warrior get confused to a point that creates doubts. On one side I realize I’m not and don’t have to be perfect, and how much this search (for perfection) has brought me good and bad things over the years.

”Always remember that your failures are always the best teachers, and it’s during hard moments that people need to find a reason to continue moving forward. Our actions, especially when we have to overcome ourselves, makes us better people. Our capacity to resist and continue going is what makes us special people.”