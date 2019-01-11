Anderson Silva In Favor Of Reinstating TRT Exemption

Anderson Silva would like to see the return of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) exemptions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

There was a lot of controversy surrounding TRT use in mixed martial arts before the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) was put in place. Fighters such as Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson had TRT exemptions. Belfort looked like a world beater during this era, but he went 2-3, 1 NC under the USADA era.

Anderson Silva Wants TRT Exemptions Back

Speaking to Rap 77, Silva talked about TRT and explained why USADA should change its stance (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There are some athletes who need to make use of the hormonal replacement. I think, if USADA regulated that, we’d have the sport at a high level, with athletes who have stopped fighting. Vitor, for example. Even me, though I never had the replacement. But some athletes who really need it, who are older. Dan Henderson, many other athletes who have stopped because of this. USADA’s entrance in the UFC to control the doping situation, the way I see it, was good. But, in a certain way, it ends up being a disturbance. Because MMA isn’t a regular sport like all the others. It demands from the athlete fighting training, physical training. There are other countless technical valencies that they have to maintain(like) injuries, etc.”

Silva is scheduled to take on Israel Adesanya on Feb. 9 at UFC 234. The bout will serve as UFC 234’s co-main event. Headlining the card will be a middleweight title clash between champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

Do you think TRT exemptions should remain a non-factor?