Anderson Silva Releases Statement Following Loss To Uriah Hall

Anderson Silva has released a statement on Instagram that many are reading as his goodbye to the sport of MMA. His comments thanking fans and God for his years in the sport were posted in both English and Portuguese.

“Good morning, my people, today is a very different day for a simple reason, and I wanted to thank you all these years with your cheerleading!” Silva began his statement. “I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together!”

“I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives!”

“Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that ​​I leave all my love, all my respect for you!”

“Force and time always and God bless you all!” Thank you all, bless you, and bless you.”

Silva was KO’d by Hall in the 4th round of their main event fight on Saturday. It was his 5th loss in his last 6 fights. Following the bout, UFC President Dana White suggested he regretted letting the 45-year-old fight again.