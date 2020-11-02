Monday, November 2, 2020

Anderson Silva Releases Statement Following Loss To Uriah Hall

By Ian Carey
Anderson Silva still
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Anderson Silva has released a statement on Instagram that many are reading as his goodbye to the sport of MMA. His comments thanking fans and God for his years in the sport were posted in both English and Portuguese.

“Good morning, my people, today is a very different day for a simple reason, and I wanted to thank you all these years with your cheerleading!” Silva began his statement. “I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together!”

“I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives!”

“Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that ​​I leave all my love, all my respect for you!”

“Force and time always and God bless you all!” Thank you all, bless you, and bless you.”

View this post on Instagram

Bom dia meu povo, hoje é um dia bem diferente por um simples motivo, ME DESPEDIR DE UMA VIDA INTEIRA DEDICADA AO MEU ESPORTE; ontem foi tão especial quanto, subi lá para fazer o que amo, eu não imaginava que iria ficar tão feliz como eu estou, mesmo perdendo, estou com um sentimento de paz, do fundo do meu coração quero agradecer todos vocês, meu time minha família, meus amigos e todos que viram a luta; saibam que sempre foi uma grande honra lutar todos esses anos com a torcida de vocês!!! Quero agradecer a DEUS por ter me concedido o dom da luta!!! Obrigado meu povo por toda compreensão, por todo apoio de vocês e pelos incríveis momentos que juntos vivemos neste esporte!!! GRATIDÃO ETERNA A TODOS🙏🏾❤️ Espero ter deixado na memória e no coração de cada um de vocês um pouco de quem eu sou, que vocês possam superar dificuldades, cada segundo de incertezas e para superar obstáculos em suas vidas!!! Nunca pensem em desistir, por mais que as coisas se tornem difíceis em algum momento; saiba que “vai passar”; deixo todo meu amor, todo todo o meu respeito para vocês!!! FORÇA e HONRA sempre e que DEUS abençoe todos vocês!!!! Gratidão a todos vocês ❤️😔❤️🙏🏾😘😍DEUS abençoe 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Good morning, my people, today is a very different day for a simple reason, and I wanted to thank you all these years with your cheerleading! I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together! _ I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives!" Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that ​​I leave all my love, all my respect for you!"! "Force and time always and God bless you all!" Thank you all, bless you, and bless you 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Anderson "The Spider" Silva (@spiderandersonsilva) on

Silva was KO’d by Hall in the 4th round of their main event fight on Saturday. It was his 5th loss in his last 6 fights. Following the bout, UFC President Dana White suggested he regretted letting the 45-year-old fight again.

