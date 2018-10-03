Anderson Silva Responds To Conor McGregor Call-Out

Conor McGregor is always eying big fights. It looks like “The Notorious” wants to share the Octagon with a mixed martial arts (MMA) legend next. Earlier this week, while doing an interview to promote UFC 229, McGregor told ESPN he’s interested in a possible fight with Anderson Silva.

Silva is a former 185-pound champion and was once recognized as the most dominant fighter in the UFC. McGregor said a fight against “The Spider” has significant meaning to him given the Brazilian’s legendary status:

“I would be interested in an Anderson Silva bout,” McGregor said. “I swear to God. Anderson is a legend in the game. What’s the difference between him and Georges? Same damn thing. I’m going to do fights that interest me or have meaning.”

Silva picked up wind of the Irishman’s comments. He took to Instagram and offered a response to McGregor’s challenge:

“It would be a great honor to test myself for “fighting” with Conor McGregor. He is an eclectic fighter, and has already proven that he has to be respected. Let’s make this happen! The UFC wants super fights, I’m sure fans from all 4 corners of the world want to see this fight.

“I professionally believe it would be awesome to test my martial skills with a fighter like Conor Mcgregor a real super fight! Now he is focused on his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, after this fight I am ready for this challenge! When and wherever he wants.”

Do you think McGregor and Silva will fight inside the Octagon?