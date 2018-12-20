Anderson Silva Plans To Retire After Three More Fights

Anderson Silva says he’ll be ready to walk away from mixed martial arts competition after three more fights.

Silva will go one-on-one with Israel Adesanya on Feb. 9. The two will share the Octagon inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia for UFC 234. “The Spider” has been promised a middleweight title shot with a win over “The Last Stylebender.”

Anderson Silva Reveals Retirement Plans

At the age of 43, time is ticking on Silva’s professional MMA career. Silva will turn 44 in April and he wants a major fight before his last dance. Ideally, Silva would like to defeat Adesanya, go on to recapture the UFC middleweight title, and then cap it all off with a showdown against Conor McGregor. Silva revealed his retirement plans during a scrum at his Spider Kick gym (via MMA Weekly):

“I have three more and then it’s done. It’s over. At his point in my career, I believe that the good challenge is the super fight. I talk to Dana about Georges St-Pierre, about (Conor) McGregor, about McGregor especially because McGregor is a challenge, this fight. I just talk to Dana a lot about the fight that’s very interesting.”

Silva was once regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He held the record for most successful title defenses in UFC history before that feat was surpassed by Demetrious Johnson. He was unbeaten in the UFC from 2006 until 2013.

Do you think Anderson Silva’s retirement plans will come to fruition, or will he stumble along the way?