Anderson Silva Reveals When He’s Going To Fight Again

Anderson Silva knows when he wants to get back into the Octagon. The Brazilian legend suffered his first loss in the UFC back in July of 2013. Chris Weidman knocked him out in the main event of UFC 162 while taunting. It was the first defeat in a four-fight losing skid for Silva.

During the period, Silva actually did win a fight. He took a unanimous decision victory over Nick Diaz at UFC 183 in January of 2015. Unfortunately, Silva tested positive for a banned substance by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). His victory was overturned to a No Contest.

Silva picked up his first victory since October of 2012 last year. “The Spider” defeated Derek Brunson via unanimous decision at UFC 208 in Brooklyn. That fight took place on February 11th of 2017. MMA fans have patiently been awaiting Silva’s return to the Octagon.

It looks like Silva could be gearing up to fight again very soon. He responded to a fan on Instagram asking when he would be fighting again. Silva revealed he will get back in the cage come January:

Replying to a comment on his Instagram page moments ago, Anderson Silva says he's fighting in January. pic.twitter.com/HlDzlMw3x2 — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 27, 2018

Do you think Silva will return to the Octagon come January?