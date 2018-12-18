Anderson Silva Says GSP Doesn’t Take Real Challenges

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is ready to step back inside the Octagon. “The Spider” will face Israel Adesanya at the UFC 234 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on February 9th. However, before signing on to face the 29-year-old, Silva was lobbying for super fights.

One, in particular, was a fight with former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Silva was also open to a fight with fellow former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. In their primes, “GSP” and Silva were two of the most dominant champions in the UFC. Talk of a super fight between them during their heydays always circulated, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Silva said that he doesn’t think St-Pierre likes to take real challenges. Instead, the Brazilian thinks the Canadian legend prefers fights that are “easy” for him:

“I believe Georges St-Pierre does not take the real challenge,” Silva said. “He just tries to do something easy for yourself, but this is Georges St-Pierre. He’s so smart. That’s the game, that’s the business. He’s a business man.

“For me, I prefer to take real challenge. Don’t put nothing in the mind of my fans, (saying) ‘maybe yes, maybe not.’ That’s why I accepted the fight with (Daniel) Cormier in two days (at UFC 200). That’s the difference … it’s not about fighters – it’s about martial arts. I like challenge and I try to do my best every time.”

What do you make of Silva’s comments about GSP?