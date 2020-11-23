Anderson Silva Says He Wants To Fight Again

Following his defeat to Uriah Hall, UFC President Dana White said that former middleweight champion Anderson Silva would not fight in the UFC again. Silva had one fight left on his contract but was released from the promotion last week.

The 45-year-old posted to Instagram recently and stated that he still has the desire to fight. He also said that the UFC has been trying to force his retirement.

“I’ll make it clear to all my fans that this is a moment of joy and gratitude!!!

I feel free, after an attempt to force my retirement!” Silva wrote.

“I love and have always loved what I do, winning and losing are a part of it, it has absolutely nothing to do with age, I made technical mistakes and lost, but I didn’t lose what’s most important, the will and the desire to continue doing what I love, I still have the warrior spirit and that burning flame in my heart that motivates me, I have total belief that I can continue to compete in the elite of MMA.

I take this moment to reflect about my career and to plan my next moves… Stay Tuned!!”

Silva has won just once in his last 9 fights, posting a 1-7-1 record. The no-contest was originally a unanimous decision win over Nick Diaz before Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone.