Anderson Silva Says The UFC Is “Completely Different” Since Fertittas Sold It

Anderson Silva’s final UFC fight will take place this weekend against Uriah Hall. Silva first debuted in the promotion over 14 years ago. The 45-year-old recently said the company just isn’t the same after the Fertitta brothers sold it in 2016.

“I think the UFC changed for me when Lorenzo came out,” Silva said to MMA Junkie. “Lorenzo tried to put inside the UFC the big family, and right now it’s completely different, but I continue to fight inside the UFC because I have a lot of friends, and I feel the same family. But, yeah, of course it’s changed a lot when Lorenzo is not inside.”

Silva continued to say that before the sale, he felt the company had a closer relationship with its fighters. He emphasized that the promotion no longer has the family feel it once had.

“I think Lorenzo and the Fertitta brothers, who (were) the owners of the UFC, the relationship with fighters was more close, especially for me,” Silva said. “I love Dana (White), but Lorenzo and his brother (were) very close to the fighters and tried to make the UFC fighters part of the UFC family.”

Silva and Hall will headline UFC Fight Night 181 on Saturday from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.