Anderson Silva Still Interested in Fighting Georges St-Pierre

Anderson Silva still has interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre.

Silva hasn’t competed since Feb. 2017 when he defeated Derek Brunson via unanimous decision. “The Spider” was scheduled to meet Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Shanghai, but he was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a potential violation. It was later determined that Silva was indeed a victim of contaminated substances. He is eligible to return this fall.

“The Spider” vs. “Rush” has always been a dream match in the minds of mixed martial arts fans. While many believe the ship has sailed and the bout wouldn’t be as big now as it would’ve been six years ago, Silva is still optimistic. He told Inquisir that he’s still interested in the bout:

“Yeah, absolutely. Georges is the great name in Canada, I’m the big name in Brazil… I believe everybody in this sport [would] like to see Georges and Anderson Silva in a super fight, you know?”

Silva was once considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist in the sport and many believe he’s the greatest MMA fighter of all time. His accolades are set in stone and the general consensus is that “The Spider” doesn’t have anything left to prove. Silva revealed why he still likes to compete:

“You know, inside the cage, I believe maybe not. I’m completely happy. Now my goal is working hard outside the cage to inspire people, helping new talent — especially in Brazil — and I have one responsibility in the U.S. [The] U.S. give me everything, and [gave] me [an] opportunity for living here, in this country, with my family. And now I’m going to [be] working hard for my company to give everything back to [the] U.S.”

