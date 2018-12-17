Anderson Silva Taken Aback By Jacare Souza’s Comments

Anderson Silva is aware of Jacare Souza’s recent unfavorable comments.

Silva has been promised a title opportunity by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White if he can defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 on Feb. 9. While Silva hasn’t fought since Feb. 2017, Adesanya is in prime position to be a star in the UFC and the feeling is that “The Last Stylebender” is closer to a title shot than Souza. This could leave the door open for “The Spider” to return to glory.

Anderson Silva Responds To Jacare Souza

Souza recently expressed discontent with the idea of Silva receiving a title opportunity. Souza said Silva was coming back from doping. The comments surprised many as Souza and Silva are former training partners. During a recent press conference at his Spider Kick gym, Silva responded (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t know [why] Jacare is doing this, but it’s not my fault. I try to do my best in my job. And that’s the point Dana offered to me, to fight for the belt again. It’s not my fault. I need to say ‘Jaca,’ it’s not me. It’s Dana White.”

Souza’s immediate future is unclear after earning a knockout win over Chris Weidman. The third ranked UFC middleweight recently claimed he denied a spot as an alternate for the main event of UFC 234 between middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

If Anderson Silva pulls off the upset over Israel Adesanya, do you think the UFC will keep their promise?