Anderson Silva To Headline Halloween UFC Event Against Uriah Hall

Anderson Silva will headline the UFC’s first Halloween show when he takes on top-10 contender, Uriah Hall.

Recently, Silva has been saying the UFC owes him a superfight as he wanted to take on Conor McGregor or Anthony Pettis. Yet, that will not happen, as instead, he will headline the Oct. 31 show against Uriah Hall. UFC president, Dana White broke the news to broadcast partner, ESPN.

White said it is likely to be Silva’s last fight. For, Silva’s manager Jorge Guimaraes, he says they like the fight and the know the Brazilian is in phenomenal shape.

“We like the fight, and we’ll see how he does,” Guimaraes told ESPN. “The man is 45 years old, but he’s always in good shape, always training. I was at his house the other day, and he was training well. He’s lost a lot of weight, and he’s been eating healthy.”

Anderson Silva is currently just 1-6 and one no-contest in his last eight. He is riding a two-fight losing streak. Last time out, he suffered a TKO loss due to a leg injury to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237.

Uriah Hall, meanwhile, has been looking for a big fight. He was expected to face Jacare Souza at UFC 249 but the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19. Hall was then set to fight Yoel Romero this Saturday but the Cuban withdrew. Now, Hall gets his chance to fight a legend in Silva.

Hall is on a two-fight winning streak with a knockout win over Bevon Lewis and a decision win over Antonio Carlos Junior.