Anderson Silva’s Conditioning Coach Talks Emotional Interview At UFC 234 Weigh-ins

Anderson Silva was more emotional than usual during the UFC 234 weigh-ins and his conditioning coach has offered an explanation.

Tonight (Feb. 9), Silva will share the Octagon with Israel Adesanya. Many have called this a battle between the past and the present. Silva was once regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Adesanya has been compared to Silva thanks to his slick fighting style. This bout will serve as UFC 234’s co-main event.

Anderson Silva’s Conditioning Coach Explains Emotional UFC 234 Interview

After successfully weighing in and having a staredown with Adesanya, Silva got emotional when speaking to UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik. “The Spider’s” conditioning coach Rogerio Camoes gave MMAFighting.com his take on what transpired:

”That was the emotion of coming back. This is what this guy loves to do. He does it because he loves it. It’s even hard for him to say what he felt at that moment. It was surreal for me too, I had to fight back (the tears) because of the energy of being there next to him and see his emotions, see Israel getting emotional too, and Dana (White) amazed. That’s Anderson Silva. He’s the champion and will always be.”

Silva has been promised a title opportunity if he defeats Adesanya tonight. “The Last Stylebender” has also been assured that opportunity. While the UFC has changed plans in the past, many believe they will keep their promise for this bout.

