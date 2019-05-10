Anderson Silva’s Manager Says ‘The Spider’ Working On UFC Extension

Anderson Silva isn’t planning on retiring soon if his manager is to be believed.

Tomorrow night (May 11), Silva will collide with Jared Cannonier. The middleweight scrap will serve as the co-main event of UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will be Silva’s 45th professional mixed martial arts bout.

Anderson Silva Not Retiring Anytime Soon

Silva turned 44 years old last month. Despite his accolades, “The Spider” doesn’t appear to be content with walking away from competition just yet. His manager Jorge Guimaraes told ESPN that Silva is looking to extend his deal with the UFC:

“Absolutely not [close to retirement]. He’s still got plenty of firewood to burn. He has a very high IQ and knows how to train well. Age is just a number. He never did [recreational] drugs and never drank. He’s perfectly healthy. I think he’s in his best shape ever. Oh, the deal will be absolutely renewed. We’ve already talked about that, and [UFC president Dana White is] interested in it. Just take a look what the boom he caused in Brazil because of that. The UFC is interested. Good things are coming.”

Silva has gone 1-5, 1 NC in his last seven outings. He’ll be looking for his first win since Feb. 2017. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 237.

