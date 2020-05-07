Anderson Silva Undergoes Knee Surgery, Plans On Fighting Out UFC Contract

Anderson Silva recently underwent knee surgery but still vows to return to the Ocatgon.

Silva posted on Instagram that his knee is now 100 percent after the surgery. The Brazilian legend hurt his knee in his TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 last May.

“I finished my knee surgery. I will recover now,” Silva said in Portuguese (h/t MMAFighting). “I’m fine, and wanted to thank everyone’s support, and [thank] my fans that cheer for me. I’ll be 100 percent soon, and do my two fights in the UFC. I wanted to thank every UFC fan. I finished my surgery and everything is fine, I’m going home. Thanks.”

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Silva will only be sidelined for two weeks. After that, he will resume training and has two fights left on his UFC contract and plans on fighting that out.

Silva is a future UFC Hall of Famer is just 1-6 and one no-contest in his last eight fights. Who he would fight in his final two fights is to be seen, but a trilogy bout with Chris Weidman and a fight with Luke Rockhold certainly makes sense.

Regardless, Silva plans on fighting again but when he will is unknown at this point.