Anderson Silva is still considered one of the greatest ever to grace the octagon. In his prime, he beat great guys with such ease that it looked like he was fighting amateurs. His fluid striking and unmatchable head movement separated made him special, separating him from rest of the pack.

Anderson Silva is going to receive a one-year suspension from USADA dating back to Oct. 2017 after it was deemed his positive drug test was due to contaminated substances, sources confirm. He will be eligible to return in Oct. 2018 and wants to resume his career. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 18, 2018

But he has a few dark spots in his career. He was popped a couple of times for using PEDs. He was recently found using banned substances last October. USADA released a statement regarding the case and found that it was a result of contaminated supplements. This means that Silva is cleared from the charge of intentional doping.

Silva released a statement and said “This is great news. I am vindicated, the past nine months have been extremely difficult. I felt like my career and everything I had worked so hard for was dying and my future was hanging in the balance. I knew in my heart that I had done nothing wrong and fully cooperated with USADA during their inquiry to prove it.”

Also, Silva will face a sanction and can return to the UFC in Oct. 2018. Silva has three losses, one win and one No Contest in his last five outings and would like to end up securing more victories before he retires.

Who do you think Anderson Silva should fight when he returns?