Anderson Silva Wants Dana White To Consider Booking Him Against Conor McGregor

Anderson Silva wants Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White to consider putting him against Conor McGregor.

McGregor is coming off a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor attempted to regain the UFC lightweight title, but things didn’t go his way. It was the “Notorious” one’s first mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016.

Anderson Silva Eyes Bout With Conor McGregor

Ahead of the title bout with Nurmagomedov, McGregor expressed interest in a fight with Silva and called “The Spider” a legend. Silva responded by saying it would be an honor to fight McGregor. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Silva urged White to consider making the bout a reality (via Bloody Elbow):

“I just waiting. I accept the challenge for Conor. I think Dana needs to think about this. It’s two big guys in this sport, two big names. Two big legends, and, why not? It’s not about money, Conor. It’s about martial arts challenge.”

Silva will be eligible to compete again this fall. “The Spider” was found to be a victim of contaminated substances according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Silva was last seen in action back in Feb. 2017, scoring a unanimous decision win over Derek Brunson.

White has said that McGregor already wants a rematch with Nurmagomedov. White believes Tony Ferguson deserves the next shot at the UFC lightweight title. Nate Diaz is free now that Dustin Poirier is injured, but it isn’t exactly easy getting Diaz inside the Octagon. Perhaps a trilogy bout with McGregor will do the trick.

Would you watch Anderson Silva vs. Conor McGregor?