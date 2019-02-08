Anderson Silva Wants To Compete In Brazil After Israel Adesanya Fight

After he fights Israel Adesanya in Australia tomorrow night, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva hopes to return to compete in his native Brazil.

Many believe former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva should hang up his gloves at this point in his career. Even his own family. However, “The Spider” still has a great love for mixed martial arts (MMA), and is fighting as much as he can before he walks away from the cage for good. Tomorrow (Sat. February 9, 2019) Silva will go one-one-one with Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of UFC 234 on pay-per-view (PPV).

Speaking at the pre-fight press conference this week, Silva shed some light on his fighting future. After he fights Adesanya tomorrow, “The Spider” said he’d like to return to his home country of Brazil and compete in front of his native crowd (via MMA Junkie):

“My focus now is for this fight,” Silva said. “I think hopefully I win this fight – or not – but I think my plan is to fight in Curitiba. (It is) my city, my country, with my next opponent. That’s my goal.”

Before he can even think about fighting in Brazil, Silva has a tough task ahead of him. Adesanya is undefeated in his MMA career and comes off a big TKO victory over Derek Brunson in Madison Square Garden. UFC 234 goes down from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

What do you think about Silva wanting to compete in Brazil after fighting in Australia this weekend?