Anderson Silva’s Son Wins Muay Thai Debut By TKO (Video)

Anderson Silva’s son is taking steps towards carrying on his father’s historic legacy.

We all know that UFC great Silva’s time in the Octagon is winding down. However, his son’s time in combat sports is just beginning, and it appears promising. Gabriel Silva recently made his Muay Thai debut at last weekend’s (Sat., June 15, 2019) WCK 35 from California. He fought Nick Navarro in a light heavyweight bout and came out victorious via TKO.

An understandably exciting Anderson Silva posted video of the first round on Instagram, where Gabriel knocked his opponent down twice. He also offered some touching words of encouragement:

“I’m very proud. I saw a lot of me in you today. I’m happy, and think that the certainty that I can really stop really is closer. Love you, my son. Bad Boys.”

Gabriel posted his own video on his Instagram, adding his own thoughts on his Muay Thai debut win:

“I will remember this night for the rest of my life. I’ve learned a lot from it, and I will continue to grow.”

It seems Gabriel Silva’s future in Muay Thai is bright, and that’s no surprise given his talented family background. So while ‘The Spider’ may have precious few fights left in his career, his continued family legacy in the sport could be just starting.

Stay tuned.